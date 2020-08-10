a place called home | Joseph Akinnawonu

at yaba

there’s a part of you loitering on every streets,

in stranger’s houses,

on the faces of everyone you meet

there’s the granny’s box filled with

needles, buttons, lapel,

and a patch of your mother’s grief neatly woven

kolanuts scattered on a deathbed that has more tales than termite

at Harvey

an ambulance with body bags often drags silence into wailing

a waiting room filled with ceaseless prayers

an emergency room waiting for another death notice

this place mentions itself on everything you own

this is the place you call home

where a mother’s pain is

morphed into laughter

morphed into words

morphed into poetry

the first place you learnt the miracle of surviving

there’s a white Jesus at Marda Barracks

a white Mary praying for the sinning thing you’ve become

an old house filled with sculptures, artifacts, images,

and the things you’re trying to forget

here, no Amen can save you from your trauma

everything is a trigger bell to something or someone special:

your dad’s grave stone

your first rape scene

a neuropsychiatric ward

a disorder naming you

and just before Herbert Macaulay

there’s enough laughter and sadness

to share

Joseph Akinnawonu

Joseph Akinnawonu is a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, who writes from Lagos traffic, and hopes one day can have the title poet. His works have featured in various art magazines and online platforms. Once in a while he tweets @mayoakins