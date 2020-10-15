Ablution | Pamilerin Jacob

In the shower, water driblets pop off

my wrists like sequins

& those that trickle, vein both arms

until I am licked clean by dryness,

bare as a plate. Failed again to rid

myself of it. Nothing washes off

a hushed voice stapled to the dermis.

Don’t you just

envy the serpents—

how letting go comes easy to them?

An adult one sheds its skin past

twice a year. Humans wait

seven years for the same

miracle, & when it happens we are

clueless, feel no different. Healing

is a game of forgetfulness, the abstraction

of wounds. I suppose it is easy to forget when

you have no hands to remind you of his

hands. No elbow to remind you of his

jab, not separate from the sore. The

more I wash, the littler I become, till all that is left

of me is nothing but his voice.

Pamilerin Jacob

Pamilerin Jacob is a Nigerian poet whose poems have appeared in Barren Magazine, Agbowo, Poetry Potion, Rattle & others. He was the second runner-up for Sevhage Poetry Prize 2019. Author of chapbooks, Gospels of Depression, & Paper Planes in the Rain (Co-authored); he is a staunch believer in the powers of critical thinking, Khalil Gibran’s poetry & chocolate ice-cream. Reach him on Twitter @pamilerinjacob.

This entry appeared in The Memory Issue