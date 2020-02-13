Commute | Chris Oke

What’s in a life alive for deadlines

and 7-minute bus-stops?

Ó wà o

But where else do you go

when home is the one that kicked you out

ground to dust

mortified

dust, to dust.

Obáléndé wolé, kò sí change o

When bodies surge and stream,

persons flowing into others

meeting, leaving

like ants in a colony,

kissing, leaving,

leaving–

Mummy ę jǫ ę gbédí á fę tìlękùn

The lagoon seethes where

little men sit in yellow boxes

bent at the neck

in resolute resignation to

a mirage of peace,

home is far.

Owò dá níwájú?

The poet is a song

versed in short dirges

a son of peace,

sentenced to life,

home is far.

Ó n bǫlę o

What’s the reflection of happiness

on hot hard tar?

The poet is looking for home–

That’s his adventure.

Chris Oke is a Nigerian corporate commercial lawyer who is perennially infatuated with strength, beauty, words and the rhythm of life (not necessarily in this order).