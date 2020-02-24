Elegy For Maninbo | Tade Ipadeola

Maninbo is canceled, not dead,

Canceled. There is a curtain drawn

Over him and over his remembrance

Of those ten thousand lives.

The purity of flowers in bloom he touched

with cindered hands the chastity of rivers

he fondled with the rudeness of his dirt

the power of his petulant age and its poison.

They say his leering slithers down the skin,

his eyes lascivious with lust corrupts and his

groping fingers carry filth no soaps can wash away

Sin has clogged the retina in his eyes and his

Gaze full of slime creeps like that primeval snake

unbidden from the foreheads of maidens

down to their hemmed feet.

He is the insufferable terrorist with coagulant desires

Aimed at what was purest in Korea,

the turbid thing clogging the arteries

of the country he claims to love.

I

It was not the place of old men

to retain lust, age must rinse and gargle

with the dignity of sea, wash

until white as Justice from the Caucasus

in winter, spotless as its snow.

This is the law, the eternal

prison at 0 Kelvin from which

nothing springs. There is no rebirth

no redemption, no flowing Ganges

no red-hot African axehead to clutch

in propitiation or penance, no plea

nor prayer, no road back to life

from carceral cancelation.

II

Scatter his ashes with its plaintive cry

into the sieve of the galaxies, watch

the fading into Orion over the city of Gunsan

and trace the flattened grace of one

who sought redemption in remembrance

when what was needed was blood

and the end of potency in venom.

A streak in the darkness traces

the path of a falling, fallen star

where soon there will be nothing

but silence that knows no name

no comet arcs, no wake

of the brightness that once burned

over Korean skies – no afterglow

to the temper of a passion

that brightly caught our eyes.

III

Go, Maninbo, hard into the night,

you viper stripped of stripes and glow

into that oblivion of dirty old men

whose habit of monks disguised

a heart of grubby sailors and their songs.

Go gently or go hard, this is the fate of wrong

as decreed by the tongue of the wronged,

go into that vaccum shorn of joy, the blackhole

of even the orient.

Die, Maninbo, be mourned by widow

by wizened courtesans, drunks, scum

of the earth, poets whose feet have trodden

forbidden earth, harlots with virtues lapsed

long ago into loaves of bread and a longing

for one kind touch by a miserable kind man.

Die, Maninbo, journey to that place

Where mourning wakes no desires

For flesh firm or fallen, where guilt

plunges the guilty into eternal silence.

Go, we’ll mourn your passing guilt.

Tade Ipadeola is a Nigerian poet and lawyer, was born September 11 1970. He has three published volumes of poetry – A Time of Signs (2000), The Rain Fardel (2005) and The Sahara Testaments (2013) to his credit. He also has other notable works such as translations of W.H Auden into Yoruba and Daniel Fagunwa into English. He has published many short stories and essays. In 2009, he won the Delphic Laurel in poetry with his poem ‘Songbird’, in Jeju, South Korea. His third volume of poetry, The Sahara Testaments – a sequence of 1000 quatrains on the Sahara – is his latest work which won the Nigeria Prize for Literature 2013. It is regarded as a candidate for the African canon. At $100,000.00, the Nigeria Prize for Literature commands the largest purse for a literary prize in Africa.

In 2014, Tade Ipadeola endowed the Kofi Awoonor Memorial Library with his Nigeria Prize winnings. The Library is one of the largest dedicated to African and World Literature on the continent.

He was chosen by the Rockefeller Foundation as one of 12 artists, scholars and leaders from around the world who were Residents at the Bellagio Centre in Italy all of November 2015.

The works of Tade Ipadeola explore geographies, history, prehistory, flora, fauna, language and identities. His works have been described as epical, demonstrating a striking marriage of sound and sense.

Tade Ipadeola is a past president of PEN (Nigeria Centre) and a past fellow of the Iowa Fall Residency Program.

Tade lives in Ibadan, Nigeria, where he writes and practices law.

Cover Photo by Fred Kearney