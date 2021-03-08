The Black Necromancer | Lukpata Lomba Joseph

#prelude

As by faith in Ovid’s rhapsody—

an immortal leak of ideas, I am

in the nucleus of a 9-foot-diameter

circle, gulping down pain of years

with unleavened bread; and a goblet

of unfermented grape juice

clasps to my feverish lips.



I am raising energy in a cone; I

cannot find a bundle of old clothes,

but the veil is thinner now.

i.

I succumb to friction—a rush

of names rubbing against my grey

matter, but, first, let up for me

Awolowo to cobble the wreck in

the streets, clear the corpses that

clog our culverts, and unspeak

the youths as lazy; let up for me

Plath—I



seek snippets on transforming

grief to lines of poetry.

Let up for me Einstein, for what

the world needs is a freethinker

and not an orator or snake-oil-

salesman spiel.

ii.

Let up for me Lincoln, Mandela,

Aristotle, Azikiwe, Pythagoras,

Gandhi, Plato, Socrates, Soren.

O spirits (as by trust in this 2 a.m.

dialogue), you might also want

to take home some names, and this,

and by only this, is the world carved

out of wreck.

Note:

A magic circle (usually nine feet in diameter) is a circle dawn on the floor (using chalk or salt) or merely visualized by practitioners of ritual magic. It is believed to provide some form of protection or a means of “raising energy” using “a cone of power.”

Lukpata Lomba Joseph

Lukpata Lomba Joseph is a Nigerian poet currently based in Port Harcourt. His work has been previously published in the Tipton Poetry Journal, Jacar Press’s One, South Florida Poetry Journal and elsewhere. Lukpata is fond of writings that explore rustic scenes. His work has been nominated for Best of the Net.

Cover Photo by Daniel Gaffey