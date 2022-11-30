Birds breaking from trees | Farai Chaka

ISSUE 6 | NOVEMBER 2022 | Y

In uptown streets and markets my English fails me on the tongue

and melts away like butter kissed by heat all my life I’ve been

cradled by language made to go to brick churches where God’s words

shifted into my native tongue and became stunning like birds breaking from

trees English was fed to me like thick porridge

from a dirty bowl shoved down the throat and commanded

to return as orchestral song as beauty as dazing

like azaleas bursting out of a mouth we were made to believe

that God’s face was the colour of the moon and his language

only pushed out through the nose my ancestors lived to see

their mountains and caves treated as unsacred l try

to remember this each time l face an altar of inscribed brimstone

and pray in a language that was birthed elsewhere today

I have taught myself to not write in Shona and

the guilt is like the shape of God moving through a corn field –

present and heavy on drunken nights all my friends

make confessional monologues in curled English accents and

I am the only one who slumps on mud grey floors and wonder

why language fails when l need it most today

I am moved by phonetics say zvirokwazvo and I’ll burst

into cascade everlasting say musikavanhu and the night

will uncurl itself into brightness l pride myself in this

dazzling movement of sound of a tongue bowing to submission

to history to heritage no one else understands this

as a child the first phrase l memorised was Vongai Jehovah

nekuti wakanaka and that sweetness cut away my tongue

until l was a tangle of light and glory in uptown streets and markets

everyone speaks English flowing smoothly like oil running down

an annointed’s hair no one feels guilty for it

I am the only one who slumps down into silence and chew my tongue

until l am calm again

Farai Chaka

Farai Chaka is a twenty-year-old writer from Harare, Zimbabwe. He enjoys long walks and horror shows during his free time.

Photo by Erika Fletcher on Unsplash