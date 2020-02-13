What’s in a life alive for deadlines and 7-minute bus-stops? Ó wà o But where else do you go when...
for Bobby & Ryan I can see why he’s your querencia¹ his gaze holds a chest, like tequila and lime...
after Aracelis Girmay What is your name? You say. I think of the time my High School Senior said...
