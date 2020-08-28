SÉDUCTION du VERRE | Xaron Ire x Agbowó

And he dreamed, and behold a ladder set up on the earth, and the top of it reached to heaven: and behold the angels of God ascending and descending on it. [Genesis 28:12 KJV]

The pantomime says moonwalk, but the dead sea peters out of statues

that have run out of body fluids & in turn, can never die again: saints

that will never fight-or-flight again, but will hang in gardens / forever

remaining a dream on the porch of a rocky planet, while astronuts (sic)

ascend & descend the cosmos, searching for a world to nest their tears.

xaron