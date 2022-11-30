Assimilation | Romeo Oriogun

ISSUE 6 | NOVEMBER 2022 | Y

It was not the green of trees that welcomed

me to spring. It was not the resurrection

of dead fields that showed me that the way

through life could be green and tender.

It was a little dog, a terrier mix, running

around the park, yelping into the nothingness

of air, daring even God to stop her. I stood

for minutes outside the fence, watching her,

wondering about my life. In the Midwest

of America I have become domesticated

against the beauty of rainforests. Everything

has slowed down. The antelopes in my dreams

have stopped gliding over fallen logs, instead

they are strolling through the grasses, kept

out of the wild by a row of wooden fences

like I have been kept out of my country.

Is the end of my life the slowness of wonder?

I have forgotten the colony of bees,

I have forgotten the wild goats

chasing me on broken bridges as I ran

to drink sugar filled coffee in roadside kiosks.

It is a thing of terror to stare into the lights

of your past, to fall to the ground, a broken being

trying to root his belonging into the depth

of a new world, becoming like a little dog

waiting for its first rain, starring at the clouds

with no knowledge of what it feels like

to surrender fear to the solitude of rainfall.

Romeo Oriogun

Romeo Oriogun is a Nigerian poet whose poems have appeared in the New Yorker, Nation, Poetry, and other journals. A winner of the Nigeria Prize for Literature and the Poetry Society of America Fay Di Castagnola Prize, he lives in Ames where he works as a Postdoctoral Research Associate at Iowa State University.

