Day Dreamer & Other Works | Adeniyi Temitope Adekunle

Day Dreamer

Fusion of Hues (2022)

Minotaur (2022)

Evil From Within (2022)

Floral Soul I

Adeniyi Temitope Adekunle (Tee’s Art) is a Nigerian digital artist, content creator and writer. He is a multidisciplinary artist whose traditionally and digitally created works focus majorly on the use of lines in an erratic fashion (scribbles) to create captivating forms which convey expressions and emotions. His works are distinct and well known from a glance across several platforms like the Hive Blockchain. Several of his works have been collected as NFTs across many reputable NFT platforms and have also been exhibited across Nigeria, Africa and so many international virtual spaces. He has been a core member of art communities like the Visual Art Visionaries and the Hive Art Community where he’s an active art blogger.