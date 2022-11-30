Sinnerman | Kwame Boateng

ISSUE 6 | NOVEMBER 2022 | Y

For Otuoo Acheampon

my skin has been properly flayed

Its ebony still swallowing light

a photosynthesis of worlds surviving on little

I’ve eaten the roasted eyes of my suitors

and now God averts his gaze

but you are divinity shoved in a flesh bag

ethereal is messy

What we have my priest calls sin

by this I mean what I have for you

is what a dog has for its master

or a young man stitching himself into a wife

Kwame Boateng

Kwame Boateng is a Ghanaian poet and artistic activist for human rights with deep love for performance poetry and theater. His work is forthcoming and has been featured in the Contemporary Ghanaian Writers Series (CGWS) an organization that publishes anthologies of new Ghanaian writers, Ta Adesa Magazine, Maroko Magazine, and Olongo Africa. His works explore the themes of grief, protest, and loss.

Twitter: @AGodcalledBoat

Photo by Atte Grönlund on Unsplash