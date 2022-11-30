What It Means to Be Born in the Niger Delta | Tope Abigail Larayetan

You were flung from between your mother’s legs
into the snaking of waters blackened with waste-oil
fish carcasses drunk on the juice of peeled
paint from floating oil rigs.
Their eyes emptied of memories of their
lover’s rubs. The lull of the water
wrung around what is left of their bodies. You
never knew the music of the chekeleke,
children flying to call the birds,
children running for the mark of white. You
never saw the skip of skittish armor-headed catfish
and long-legged Titus. They were Papa’s favorite. You
never knew him either. None of us left did. We only know
his body washed to the step of our house with legs
that danced to the tune of waves. His
bloated body did not have a mouth.
They never spoke of who did it but their
shifting scleras, the colour of the perpetrators, answered.
Tope Abigail Larayetan
Tope Abigail Larayetan is a poet and writer studying for her MFA in Creative Writing. Her works have appeared in The Shallow Tales Review, Kalahari Review, The Nigerian Students Poetry Prize anthology, and the maiden edition of the International Sisi Eko anthology.
Photo by Ismail Niyax on Unsplash