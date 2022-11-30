Agbowó
Now Reading
What It Means to Be Born in the Niger Delta | Tope Abigail Larayetan
Agbowó

SUBSCRIBE

Agbowó

What It Means to Be Born in the Niger Delta | Tope Abigail Larayetan

by
November 30, 2022

ISSUE 6 | NOVEMBER 2022 | Y

You were flung from between your mother’s legs 
into the snaking of waters blackened with waste-oil

fish carcasses drunk on the juice of peeled
paint from floating oil rigs.

Their eyes emptied of memories of their 
lover’s rubs. The lull of the water 

wrung around what is left of their bodies. You
never knew the music of the chekeleke, 

children flying to call the birds,
children running for the mark of white. You 

never saw the skip of skittish armor-headed catfish 
and long-legged Titus. They were Papa’s favorite. You

never knew him either. None of us left did. We only know 
his body washed to the step of our house with legs 

that danced to the tune of waves. His 
bloated body did not have a mouth. 

They never spoke of who did it but their
shifting scleras, the colour of the perpetrators, answered.

Tope Abigail Larayetan

Tope Abigail Larayetan is a poet and writer studying for her MFA in Creative Writing. Her works have appeared in The Shallow Tales Review, Kalahari Review, The Nigerian Students Poetry Prize anthology, and the maiden edition of the International Sisi Eko anthology.  

Social media:
Instagram – @tope_abigail.
Twitter – @ahhbeegal

Photo by Ismail Niyax on Unsplash

What's Your Reaction?
Amused
0
Angry
0
In Love
0
Mind Blown
0
Not Sure
0
Sad
0
Agbowó

© 2022 Agbowo. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top