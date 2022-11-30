What It Means to Be Born in the Niger Delta | Tope Abigail Larayetan

ISSUE 6 | NOVEMBER 2022 | Y

You were flung from between your mother’s legs

into the snaking of waters blackened with waste-oil

fish carcasses drunk on the juice of peeled

paint from floating oil rigs.

Their eyes emptied of memories of their

lover’s rubs. The lull of the water

wrung around what is left of their bodies. You

never knew the music of the chekeleke,

children flying to call the birds,

children running for the mark of white. You

never saw the skip of skittish armor-headed catfish

and long-legged Titus. They were Papa’s favorite. You

never knew him either. None of us left did. We only know

his body washed to the step of our house with legs

that danced to the tune of waves. His

bloated body did not have a mouth.

They never spoke of who did it but their

shifting scleras, the colour of the perpetrators, answered.

Tope Abigail Larayetan

Tope Abigail Larayetan is a poet and writer studying for her MFA in Creative Writing. Her works have appeared in The Shallow Tales Review, Kalahari Review, The Nigerian Students Poetry Prize anthology, and the maiden edition of the International Sisi Eko anthology.



Photo by Ismail Niyax on Unsplash